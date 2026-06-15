Concert Under The Stars 2026

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Starter Label Pack:
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" " Hair Product Basket
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The Kitchen Cafe & Catering Gift Basket
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"This certificate ($50) may be redeemed for one play session and cafe treats.
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"This certificate ($50) may be redeemed for one play session and cafe treats.
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"We make outdoor gear that kids want to wear. Treat yourself or someone special with beautiful, sustainable outerwear from Therm Kids."
Valid until April 9th 2027
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Gift certificate for 2 Home Alone Class Passes
"The home alone class is a fun, interactive safety class that helps children ages 9+ to become confident, responsible and prepared while at home alone."
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Gift Certificate for 2 Babysitting Class Passes
"The Babysitting Class is a hands on, interactive and engaging course for youth ages 11+. It teaches essential safety and babysitting skills to help youth become confident and responsible leaders as babysitters."
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60 Minute Axe Throwing Experience for up to 5 people. Valid until December 11th 2026.
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One ticket to every film. September 25th - 27th 2026
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Bike Tune Up ($140)
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One week summer camp.
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1 Hour Private Aerial Silks Lesson - 4 Participants
Expires August 2027
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