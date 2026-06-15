A man with dark, messy hair and glasses is featured in the foreground, with a concert advertisement for "Danny Michel" and "Ruthven Sisters" in the background.

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100 Acre Wood Preschool

Concert Under The Stars 2026

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Mabel's Labels Starter Label Pack item
Mabel's Labels Starter Label Pack item
Mabel's Labels Starter Label Pack
$5

Starting bid

Starter Label Pack:

  • 24 Small Rectangle
  • 8 Shoe Labels (4 Pairs)
  • 42 Tag Mates Tick On Clothing Labels
  • 2 Personalized Bag Tags
Little Wren Hair Studio Hair Product Basket item
Little Wren Hair Studio Hair Product Basket
$5

Starting bid

" " Hair Product Basket

"The Kitchen Cafe & Catering" Gift Basket item
"The Kitchen Cafe & Catering" Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

The Kitchen Cafe & Catering Gift Basket

Meaford Groomery Nail Trim
$5

Starting bid

Leaven Pastry Custom Cake item
Leaven Pastry Custom Cake
$5

Starting bid

"Sunshine Play Cafe" Sunshine Session Gift Pass item
"Sunshine Play Cafe" Sunshine Session Gift Pass
$5

Starting bid

"This certificate ($50) may be redeemed for one play session and cafe treats.

"Sunshine Play Cafe" Sunshine Session Gift Pass item
"Sunshine Play Cafe" Sunshine Session Gift Pass
$5

Starting bid

"This certificate ($50) may be redeemed for one play session and cafe treats.

"Jan & Jul" Giftcard item
"Jan & Jul" Giftcard
$5

Starting bid

"Therm" Voucher ($100) item
"Therm" Voucher ($100)
$5

Starting bid

"We make outdoor gear that kids want to wear. Treat yourself or someone special with beautiful, sustainable outerwear from Therm Kids."


Valid until April 9th 2027

"Blooming Youth" Home Alone Class Gift Certificate item
"Blooming Youth" Home Alone Class Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 2 Home Alone Class Passes


"The home alone class is a fun, interactive safety class that helps children ages 9+ to become confident, responsible and prepared while at home alone."

"Blooming Youth" Babysitting Class Gift Certificate item
"Blooming Youth" Babysitting Class Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2 Babysitting Class Passes


"The Babysitting Class is a hands on, interactive and engaging course for youth ages 11+. It teaches essential safety and babysitting skills to help youth become confident and responsible leaders as babysitters."

Gift Voucher item
Gift Voucher
$5

Starting bid

60 Minute Axe Throwing Experience for up to 5 people. Valid until December 11th 2026.

Alpine Ridge Alpacas
$5

Starting bid

MIFF Full Access Pass item
MIFF Full Access Pass
$5

Starting bid

One ticket to every film. September 25th - 27th 2026

"The Summit Social House" Bike Tune Up item
"The Summit Social House" Bike Tune Up
$5

Starting bid

Bike Tune Up ($140)

HAW Summer Camp item
HAW Summer Camp
$5

Starting bid

"Head Over Heels" Summer Camp item
"Head Over Heels" Summer Camp
$5

Starting bid

One week summer camp.

"The Circus Company" Private Group Class ($120) item
"The Circus Company" Private Group Class ($120)
$5

Starting bid

1 Hour Private Aerial Silks Lesson - 4 Participants


Expires August 2027


"Georgian Bay BJJ" 2 months training item
"Georgian Bay BJJ" 2 months training
$5

Starting bid

"Collingwood Pelvic Health" Initial Assessment item
"Collingwood Pelvic Health" Initial Assessment
$5

Starting bid

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