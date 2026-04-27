Raffle Ticket – Win Your Dream Trailer

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About this raffle
1 ticket for the draw "Win Your Dream Trailer" in support of CHMM.
Get a chance to win :
• 🥇 Ideal Cargo 7'x14' enclosed trailer (value $24,500) or $8,500 in cash
• 🥈 Maxi-Roule utility trailer (value $4,000) or $1,250 in cash
Including taxes, preparation, transportation, and options.
🎟 Only 1000 tickets available
📅 Draw on October 6, 2026
👉 Each ticket directly supports CHMM services.
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