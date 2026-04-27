Centre d'Hébergement Multiservice de Mirabel

Hosted by

Centre d'Hébergement Multiservice de Mirabel

About this raffle

Raffle Ticket – Win Your Dream Trailer

Raffle Ticket – Win Your Dream Trailer
$40

1 ticket for the draw "Win Your Dream Trailer" in support of CHMM.

Get a chance to win :

• 🥇 Ideal Cargo 7'x14' enclosed trailer (value $24,500) or $8,500 in cash
• 🥈 Maxi-Roule utility trailer (value $4,000) or $1,250 in cash
Including taxes, preparation, transportation, and options.

🎟 Only 1000 tickets available
📅 Draw on October 6, 2026

👉 Each ticket directly supports CHMM services.


Add a donation for Centre d'Hébergement Multiservice de Mirabel

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!