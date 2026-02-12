Faculté de Théologie Scriptura

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Faculté de Théologie Scriptura

About this event

FTS Conference 2026: Christians Without Compromise

6501 Chem. Lamothe

Shawinigan-Sud, QC G9N 6T5, Canada

Pre-conference Ticket - May 8 (Meal not included)
$15

This ticket allows access to the pre-conference on May 8, perfect for those who wish to delve deeper into the theme before the main day.

Conference Ticket - May 9 (Meal not included)
$45

This ticket covers access to all sessions on May 9. Meal is not included.

Full Package May 8-9 (Meal not included)
$50

Experience the full event over two days. This package includes access to the pre-conference on May 8 and the conference on May 9. It is the most advantageous option for those who want to fully enjoy the event.

Youth Ticket (Under 18)
Free

This ticket is reserved for youth under 18. It provides free access to the pre-conference and the conference.

Remote Online Pre-conference Ticket - May 8
$15

This ticket entitles you to the content of the pre-conference on May 8, perfect for those who wish to delve deeper into the theme before the main day. Viewing link available live and on-demand.

Remote Online Conference Ticket - May 9th
$45

This ticket covers access to all sessions on May 9th. Viewing link available live and on demand.

Remote Online Full Package May 8-9
$50

This package includes access to the pre-conference content on May 8th and the conference on May 9th. Viewing link available live and on demand.

Youth Ticket (under 18) (online)
Free

This ticket is reserved for youth under 18 years old. It provides free access to the pre-conference content and the conference. Viewing link available live and on demand.

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