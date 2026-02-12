FTS Conference 2026: Christians Without Compromise

About this event
This ticket allows access to the pre-conference on May 8, perfect for those who wish to delve deeper into the theme before the main day.
This ticket covers access to all sessions on May 9. Meal is not included.
Experience the full event over two days. This package includes access to the pre-conference on May 8 and the conference on May 9. It is the most advantageous option for those who want to fully enjoy the event.
This ticket is reserved for youth under 18. It provides free access to the pre-conference and the conference.
This ticket entitles you to the content of the pre-conference on May 8, perfect for those who wish to delve deeper into the theme before the main day. Viewing link available live and on-demand.
This ticket covers access to all sessions on May 9th. Viewing link available live and on demand.
This package includes access to the pre-conference content on May 8th and the conference on May 9th. Viewing link available live and on demand.
This ticket is reserved for youth under 18 years old. It provides free access to the pre-conference content and the conference. Viewing link available live and on demand.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!