Institut du Savoir Montfort
2nd Regional Conference for Nurse Practitioners in the Champlain Region
713 Montréal Rd
Ottawa, ON K1K 0T2, Canada
Early-birds ticket
CA$80
Access to the event, conferences, and workshops. Snacks and lunch included. Regular price $100, after October 15, 2025.
Regular price
CA$100
Access to the event, conferences, and workshops. Snacks and lunch included.
