Conference Volunteer Registration DRAFT

Thursday June 25, be at Grey Eagle Resort at 12 P.M. Guide conference attendees to bus for Reader Rock Garden, departing at 1 P.M.
06:30-09:30 Distribute lunches for Ptarmigan & Black Prince Cirques, Many Springs field trips. Ensure people get the lunch ordered, especially vegetarian & allergy-related.
Time:?
Location: Bob's garden?
Arrive Grey Eagle 06:30?
Grey Eagle Resort, 4-6 P.M.
Garden on the way to Cochrane.
Ensure visitors remain in permitted areas of garden.
Garden in Cochrane.
Ensure visitors remain in permitted areas of garden.
Grey eagle Resort Sun. Jun. 28, 09:00-18:00?
Drive to gardens for Sunday garden tours.
How many drivers?
