MEMBER DUES 5786

Offered by
Valid until February 26, 2027
Two Adult members (850) with unmarried children under 25
+Building Fund($100), Security($80) & Cemetery($54) Fees
Valid until February 26, 2027
Single Adult Member (750)
+Building Fund($100), Security($80) & Cemetery($54) Fees
Valid until February 26, 2027
Two Adults under 40 ($700) plus their unmarried children under 25 +Building Fund($100), Security($80) & Cemetery($54) Fee
Valid until February 26, 2027
Yearly Young Adult ($200) + Capital Building Fund($100), Security($80) Fees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!