Knesseth Israel Synagogue Congregation

Offered by

Knesseth Israel Synagogue Congregation

MEMBER DUES 5786

FAMILY MEMBER
$1,084

Valid until February 26, 2027

Two Adult members (850) with unmarried children under 25

+Building Fund($100), Security($80) & Cemetery($54) Fees

SINGLE MEMBER
$984

Valid until February 26, 2027

Single Adult Member (750)

+Building Fund($100), Security($80) & Cemetery($54) Fees

Young Family (under40)
$934

Valid until February 26, 2027

Two Adults under 40 ($700) plus their unmarried children under 25 +Building Fund($100), Security($80) & Cemetery($54) Fee

Young Single
$380

Valid until February 26, 2027

Yearly Young Adult ($200) + Capital Building Fund($100), Security($80) Fees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!