AQED

Hosted by

AQED

About this event

Homeschooling Congress 2026

1200 Av. de Germain-des-Prés

Québec, QC G1V 2M1, Canada

General admission
Free
This ticket will grant you access to the exhibitor area. You’ll also find AQED volunteers there to answer your questions!
Snack ticket
$5
Drinks and snacks will be available on site. (Coffee, juice, soda, granola bars, nuts, chips, etc.)
Conference #1 – 9:00 AM
$15

In the next step, you will be asked to choose the conference you wish to attend. Spaces are limited.

Conference #2 – 11:00 AM
$15

In the next step, you will be asked to choose the conference you wish to attend. Spaces are limited.

Conference #2 – 1:30 PM
$15

In the next step, you will be asked to choose the conference you wish to attend. Spaces are limited.

Ticket for 3 conferences
$40

In the next step, you will be asked to choose the conference you wish to attend. Spaces are limited.

$5
$5
$5
$5
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