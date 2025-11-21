Connect the Dots: Tools for Confident PAC Leadership 2025/2026

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About this event
This training day is for PAC executives in Surrey. We know some people weren't able to commit unti the day of to see what happens. If you still want to join us, register now!
This training day is for PAC executives in Surrey. You are welcome to join us. The cost has been subsidized by Surrey DPAC for our PACs.
If your Surrey PAC is unable to pay for your full registration, this is a pay-what-you-are-able-to option. The actual cost per attendee of putting on this event is $26 per person. Please *** If your PAC is unable to cover your registration costs, email us at [email protected] and arrange for a pay-what-you-are-able-to option and then pay what you are able to using the “donate” option. Surrey DPAC will cover the remainder.
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