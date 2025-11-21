Surrey District #36 Parent Advisory Council (Surrey DPAC)

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Surrey District #36 Parent Advisory Council (Surrey DPAC)

About this event

Connect the Dots: Tools for Confident PAC Leadership 2025/2026

14123 92 Ave

Surrey, BC V3V 1J5, Canada

Last minute - PAC Executive
$25

This training day is for PAC executives in Surrey. We know some people weren't able to commit unti the day of to see what happens. If you still want to join us, register now!

Last minute - PAC Executive (from outside of Surrey))
$30

This training day is for PAC executives in Surrey. You are welcome to join us. The cost has been subsidized by Surrey DPAC for our PACs.

Sponsored - PAC Executive
Free

If your Surrey PAC is unable to pay for your full registration, this is a pay-what-you-are-able-to option. The actual cost per attendee of putting on this event is $26 per person. Please *** If your PAC is unable to cover your registration costs, email us at [email protected] and arrange for a pay-what-you-are-able-to option and then pay what you are able to using the “donate” option. Surrey DPAC will cover the remainder.

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