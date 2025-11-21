Connect the Dots: Tools for Confident PAC Leadership 2025/2026

If your Surrey PAC is unable to pay for your full registration, this is a pay-what-you-are-able-to option. The actual cost per attendee of putting on this event is $26 per person. Please *** If your PAC is unable to cover your registration costs, email us at [email protected] and arrange for a pay-what-you-are-able-to option and then pay what you are able to using the “donate” option. Surrey DPAC will cover the remainder.