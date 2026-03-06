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ConnectHER Canada

About this event

Sales closed

ConnectHER's Sister Iftar Silent Auction

Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two free reformer pilates classes by Movemint and then head on over to Tribeca Coffee for a drink and snack after working it out. make sure you note your busy day down in your daily planner by Barakah Papers.


Estimated value: $120

The Wardrobe Basket item
The Wardrobe Basket item
The Wardrobe Basket item
The Wardrobe Basket
$60

Starting bid

If you've been looking to revamp your closet with stylish modest clothing then this basket is for you. Win beautiful abayas and hijabs by Le Chic Boutique as well as a gorgeous abaya by The Halia Collection. Five pieces for the price of one? This has to be unheard of.

Estimated basket value: $300

Wardrobe basket mini item
Wardrobe basket mini item
Wardrobe basket mini item
Wardrobe basket mini
$40

Starting bid

We know a girl can never have enough clothes so we made sure to have some extra wardrobe baskets. For this one bid to win two abaya's from Le Chic Boutique as well as a co-ord set from Faiza's Closet

Wardrobe basket mini item
Wardrobe basket mini item
Wardrobe basket mini item
Wardrobe basket mini
$40

Starting bid

We know a girl can never have enough clothes so we made sure to have some extra wardrobe baskets. For this one bid to win an abaya, co-ord set, and a hijab from Le Chic Boutique.

Home Decor Gift Basket item
Home Decor Gift Basket item
Home Decor Gift Basket item
Home Decor Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Decorate your home with stylish pieces like the Golden Moon Dome by The Souq or lovely hand painted Islamic art by Barakah Arts. Don't forget to include your family- gift them beautiful custom made Eid Mubarak candles made by Classic Memento.


Estimated value: $195

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!