ConnectHER's Sister Iftar Silent Auction

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Enjoy two free reformer pilates classes by Movemint and then head on over to Tribeca Coffee for a drink and snack after working it out. make sure you note your busy day down in your daily planner by Barakah Papers.
Estimated value: $120
Starting bid
If you've been looking to revamp your closet with stylish modest clothing then this basket is for you. Win beautiful abayas and hijabs by Le Chic Boutique as well as a gorgeous abaya by The Halia Collection. Five pieces for the price of one? This has to be unheard of.
Estimated basket value: $300
Starting bid
We know a girl can never have enough clothes so we made sure to have some extra wardrobe baskets. For this one bid to win two abaya's from Le Chic Boutique as well as a co-ord set from Faiza's Closet
Starting bid
We know a girl can never have enough clothes so we made sure to have some extra wardrobe baskets. For this one bid to win an abaya, co-ord set, and a hijab from Le Chic Boutique.
Starting bid
Decorate your home with stylish pieces like the Golden Moon Dome by The Souq or lovely hand painted Islamic art by Barakah Arts. Don't forget to include your family- gift them beautiful custom made Eid Mubarak candles made by Classic Memento.
Estimated value: $195
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