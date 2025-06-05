West Coast Speculative Fiction Association

Hosted by

West Coast Speculative Fiction Association

About this event

CONnections—WCSFA 2025 Mini-Con

3700 Willingdon Ave

Burnaby, BC V5G 3H2, Canada

Child In Tow
Free

FREE ticket for children who will be 6 years of age or less on November 15, 2025.

General
$25

General rate for attendees ages 7+ ($5 off the at-the-door rate)

General, WCSFA Member
$20

General rate for WCSFA Members ages 7+. (Membership must be active on Nov 8, 2025)

SPECIAL: Membership + General
$25

Pay the $5 member fee and get a ticket at the current Member rate. (Members get a $5 discount at all WCSFA events, access to a members-only area on our Discord Server, and other perks.)

Add a donation for West Coast Speculative Fiction Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!