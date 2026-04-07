Construction Masters Charity Cup 2026

About this event
Full tournament access for four players, including breakfast, on-course food and beverage, curated activations, and entry to the evening reception and awards.
Designed for teams and partners looking to enjoy a seamless, elevated day on the course.
Includes premium player gifting.
Single player entry with full access to tournament play, on-course hospitality, and the evening reception and awards.
Includes premium player gifting.
Access to the evening portion of CMCC 2026, including cocktail reception, dinner, and awards presentation.
Join us for a refined close to the day and an opportunity to connect with fellow guests.
Includes premium gift.
Full tournament access for four players plus exclusive hole sponsorship recognition, including branded signage at one sponsored hole. Includes breakfast, on-course food and beverage, curated activations, evening reception, and awards entry.
Designed for teams seeking both premium play and on-course brand visibility.
Includes premium player gifting.
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