Construction Masters Charity Cup

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Construction Masters Charity Cup

About this event

Construction Masters Charity Cup 2026

19131 Main St

Caledon Village, ON L7K 1R1, Canada

Foursome Experience
$2,500

Full tournament access for four players, including breakfast, on-course food and beverage, curated activations, and entry to the evening reception and awards.

Designed for teams and partners looking to enjoy a seamless, elevated day on the course.


Includes premium player gifting.

Individual Player
$650

Single player entry with full access to tournament play, on-course hospitality, and the evening reception and awards.


Includes premium player gifting.

Evening Reception
$350

Access to the evening portion of CMCC 2026, including cocktail reception, dinner, and awards presentation.


Join us for a refined close to the day and an opportunity to connect with fellow guests.


Includes premium gift.

Foursome Experience & Hole Sponsor
$4,400

Full tournament access for four players plus exclusive hole sponsorship recognition, including branded signage at one sponsored hole. Includes breakfast, on-course food and beverage, curated activations, evening reception, and awards entry.


Designed for teams seeking both premium play and on-course brand visibility.


Includes premium player gifting.

Add a donation for Construction Masters Charity Cup

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