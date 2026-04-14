Contribution for Monastery Maintenance

About this shop
Directly fund the first bi-monthly installment of the monastery's mortgage. Your generosity protects our home and ensures the continuity of our programs.
Help cover the monastery’s monthly electricity costs. Your contribution supports the lighting, climate control, and essential appliances that keep the Lake Monastery running smoothly for the benefit of the entire community.
To keep the monastery operational and secure, we must fulfill our annual municipal obligations. This category allows devotees to contribute toward our property tax payments. Every donation helps cover the costs of the land we occupy, ensuring that our sanctuary remains a stable and permanent resource for generations to come.
Support the annual protection of our monastery’s buildings and assets. Your contribution ensures we stay insured and secure, providing a safe environment for all visitors and residents.
Help us keep the monastery warm and welcoming. This contribution covers the first bi-monthly portion of our heating and fuel costs. Your gift is essential for maintaining a comfortable environment for all who visit the Lake Monastery during the colder months.
This category covers one of two monthly installments for our vehicle financing. Consistent, on-time payments are essential for the monastery’s financial health and credit standing. Your contribution ensures that we meet our bi-weekly obligations, keeping our primary mode of transport secure and available for all essential monastery activities.
Support the monthly financing of our monastery tractor. This vital piece of equipment is used daily for property care, snow clearing, and heavy-duty maintenance. Your gift ensures we have the tools necessary to keep our grounds beautiful and accessible year-round.
Support the monthly cost of our high-speed internet and phone lines. Your contribution helps us broadcast our programs and stay connected with our community locally and globally.
Cover the overhead costs for our community lunch packet sales. Your support allows all proceeds from food sales to go directly toward monastery utilities and upkeep. A perfect way to celebrate a special milestone with the community!
Cover the overhead costs for our community lunch packet sales. Your support allows all proceeds from food sales to go directly toward monastery utilities and upkeep. A perfect way to celebrate a special milestone with the community!
We welcome and appreciate support of any size. Your special contribution goes directly into our general maintenance fund, supporting the overall health and vitality of the Lake Monastery. “Generosity is not measured by the amount, but by the intention of the heart.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!