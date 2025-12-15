Lake Ontario Region 16, Sweet Adelines

Offered by

Lake Ontario Region 16, Sweet Adelines

About this shop

Convention Chorus Photo & Video Order Form 2026

5X7 Print
$20
8X10 Print
$24
11X14 Print
$26
5X15 Print
$26
8X18 Print
$33
12X18 Print
$33
Single Digital Publicity File - will be emailed
$50

SINGLE PUBLICITY FILE
Includes single picture pose, in low-resolution format only, not suitable for printing. Intended to provide digital images for social media or other online promotion and sharing.

All Candid Digital Files - will be emailed
$250

DIGITAL PUBLICITY FILES
Includes all candids from your performance, in low-resolution format only, not suitable for printing. Intended to provide digital images for social media or other online promotion and sharing.

Video Recording
$58

This is the only option if you'd like a video recording of your performance.

Postage
$35

This is a mandatory fee for prints. Please make sure to add 1 if ordering prints.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!