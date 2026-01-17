Lake Ontario Region 16, Sweet Adelines

Lake Ontario Region 16, Sweet Adelines

Convention Quartet Photo Order Form 2026

4X6 Print
$14
5X7 Print
$20
8X10 Print
$24
Package ( 4-8X10 and 4-4x6) Prints
$80
Single Digital Publicity File - will be emailed
$35

DIGITAL PUBLICITY FILE Includes single picture pose file, in low-resolution format only, not suitable for printing. Intended to provide digital images for social media or other online promotion and sharing.

Complete Digital Package - will be emailed
$150

DIGITAL PUBLICITY FILE Includes all pose files, in low-resolution format only, not suitable for printing. Intended to provide digital images for social media or other online promotion and sharing.

Postage
$15

This is a mandatory fee for prints. Please make sure to add 1 if ordering prints.

