Andrew Sibbald Parent Association

Offered by

Andrew Sibbald Parent Association

About this shop

2025-2026 Cookie Dough Fundraiser

Chocolate Chip item
Chocolate Chip
$25

We use tons of our semi-sweet chocolate chips in this treasured cookie.

Ginger item
Ginger
$25

Soft, chewy and irresistibly delicious.

The flavour is between a ginger snap and ginger

bread leaves a lasting and memorable taste

in your mouth.

Double Chocolate item
Double Chocolate
$25

Decadent! Our chewy rich chocolate cookie dough is generously laced with large chunks of semi-sweet chocolate and white chocolate chips.

Oatmeal Raisin item
Oatmeal Raisin
$25

A soft and chewy timeless recipe that rises to the next level with our quality ingredients, special care and plump raisins and cinnamon.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip item
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip
$25

A perfect combination made with rolled oats, semi sweet chocolate chips and cinnamon. These are most flavourful chewy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies ever!

Oatmeal Cranberry item
Oatmeal Cranberry
$25

Cranberries in a traditional soft and chewy oatmeal cookie are so delicious. They would be perfect for the holidays or for any day!

M&M Circus Circus item
M&M Circus Circus
$27

Your favourite candy & chocolate chips mixed with our favourite cookie will ensure it “melts in your mouth.”

Pecan Chocolate Chip item
Pecan Chocolate Chip
$27

Packed with chocolate chips and crunchy pecans in a chewy cookie dough. Enjoy them with a glass of milk or hot chocolate.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut item
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
$27

Our top selling cookie for a good reason. We generously add Hawaiian macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips to make this a signature cookie.

Rice Crispie Squares item
Rice Crispie Squares
$29

A gourmet twist of a classic. This isn't your average store bought processed treat. A homemade marshmallow and rice crispie treat that melts in your melt. 40 gram squares are perfect for lunches but large enough to share!

Puffed Wheat Squares item
Puffed Wheat Squares
$29

A perfect classic that will remind you of your childhood that could be better tasting then your grandmas! Chewy, gooey and packed full of chocolate. 40 grams squares are big enough for two people to enjoy!

Add a donation for Andrew Sibbald Parent Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!