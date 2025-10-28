2025-2026 Cookie Dough Fundraiser

Offered by
We use tons of our semi-sweet chocolate chips in this treasured cookie.
Soft, chewy and irresistibly delicious.
The flavour is between a ginger snap and ginger
bread leaves a lasting and memorable taste
in your mouth.
Decadent! Our chewy rich chocolate cookie dough is generously laced with large chunks of semi-sweet chocolate and white chocolate chips.
A soft and chewy timeless recipe that rises to the next level with our quality ingredients, special care and plump raisins and cinnamon.
A perfect combination made with rolled oats, semi sweet chocolate chips and cinnamon. These are most flavourful chewy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies ever!
Cranberries in a traditional soft and chewy oatmeal cookie are so delicious. They would be perfect for the holidays or for any day!
Your favourite candy & chocolate chips mixed with our favourite cookie will ensure it “melts in your mouth.”
Packed with chocolate chips and crunchy pecans in a chewy cookie dough. Enjoy them with a glass of milk or hot chocolate.
Our top selling cookie for a good reason. We generously add Hawaiian macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips to make this a signature cookie.
A gourmet twist of a classic. This isn't your average store bought processed treat. A homemade marshmallow and rice crispie treat that melts in your melt. 40 gram squares are perfect for lunches but large enough to share!
A perfect classic that will remind you of your childhood that could be better tasting then your grandmas! Chewy, gooey and packed full of chocolate. 40 grams squares are big enough for two people to enjoy!
