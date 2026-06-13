Coos N' Kilts Celtic Night Fundraiser

About this event
Includes appetizers & dessert, highland dance showcase, silent auction & DJ'd dance
Includes appetizers & dessert, highland dance showcase, silent auction & DJ'd dance
Includes silent auciton & DJ'd dance
Gold Sponsor - ❖ $500+ ❖ All the above, with the addition of: ❖ Mention from the MC during the evening program ❖ 2 Event entry tickets & 2 Drink tickets (Coo’s n’ Kilts fundraiser)
Silver Sponsor - ❖ $250 - $499 ❖ All the above, with the addition of: ❖ Social Media posts, with recognition and logo on Beaumont Highland Dance social media pages and BSHD website ❖ 1 Event entry ticket & 1 Drink Ticket (Coos n’ Kilts Fundraiser)
Bronze Sponsor - ❖ $100 - $249 ❖ Logo on Sponsor Board on display during BSHD fundraising events (Coo’s n’ Kilts Fundraiser) ❖ Recognition and logo on Beaumont Highland Dance social media pages and BSHD website ❖ Acknowledgement letter confirming sponsorship amount for business record-keeping purposes. ❖ Mention in fundraising event program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!