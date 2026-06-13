Beaumont Highland Dance Parents Association

Hosted by

Beaumont Highland Dance Parents Association

About this event

Coos N' Kilts Celtic Night Fundraiser

5204 50 Ave

Beaumont, AB T4X 1E3, Canada

Adult Tickets
$65

Includes appetizers & dessert, highland dance showcase, silent auction & DJ'd dance

Child/Youth Tickets (12 & Under)
$40

Includes appetizers & dessert, highland dance showcase, silent auction & DJ'd dance

Dance only Ticket (doors open at 8:00pm)
$25

Includes silent auciton & DJ'd dance

Gold Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Gold Sponsor - ❖ $500+ ❖ All the above, with the addition of: ❖ Mention from the MC during the evening program ❖ 2 Event entry tickets & 2 Drink tickets (Coo’s n’ Kilts fundraiser)

Silver Sponsor
Free

Silver Sponsor - ❖ $250 - $499 ❖ All the above, with the addition of: ❖ Social Media posts, with recognition and logo on Beaumont Highland Dance social media pages and BSHD website ❖ 1 Event entry ticket & 1 Drink Ticket (Coos n’ Kilts Fundraiser)

Bronze Sponsor
Free

Bronze Sponsor - ❖ $100 - $249 ❖ Logo on Sponsor Board on display during BSHD fundraising events (Coo’s n’ Kilts Fundraiser) ❖ Recognition and logo on Beaumont Highland Dance social media pages and BSHD website ❖ Acknowledgement letter confirming sponsorship amount for business record-keeping purposes. ❖  Mention in fundraising event program

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