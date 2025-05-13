Copa Palestina - 2025 Football Fundraiser

Every 7-10 youth players (14 years old and younger) will be placed together on a team. Please indicate if you would like to be placed on a team with another player(s) under ticket information.
Every 7-10 youth players (14 years old and younger) will be placed together on a team. Please indicate if you would like to be placed on a team with another player(s) under ticket information.
Individual Registration - “Free Agent” - REGULAR LEAGUE
$30
Individuals that don’t have a team of 7 can register here as free agents. Every 7-10 free agents will be placed together on a team!
Individuals that don’t have a team of 7 can register here as free agents. Every 7-10 free agents will be placed together on a team!
Team Registration - Rafah
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
Team Registration - Khan Yunis
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
Team Registration - Jabalia
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
Team Registration - Gaza City
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
Team Registration - Beit Lahiya
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
Team Registration - Deir al-Balah
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
(1) Select the ticket corresponding to the area you want to play for. If an area is unavailable, it has already been reserved.
(2) Fill out ticket information for all players on the team and check the box to indicate who is the captain.
Add a donation for The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!