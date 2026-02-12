Coptic Museum of Canada's Annual Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST
The Student Membership is perfect for those who are passionate about preserving and celebrating Coptic heritage in Canada, and are currently enrolled in an educational institution.
By becoming a member, you become an active part of a vibrant community dedicated to protecting Coptic art, history, and culture for future generations. Your support directly contributes to exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, and cultural events that bring our heritage to life.
As an Individual Member, you’ll receive exclusive updates on Museum activities, special events, conferences, and exhibitions. You’ll also enjoy voting privileges in accordance with the Museum’s Constitution and Bylaws, as well as the opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and serve on committees.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST
The Individual Membership is perfect for those who are passionate about preserving and celebrating Coptic heritage in Canada.
By becoming a member, you become an active part of a vibrant community dedicated to protecting Coptic art, history, and culture for future generations. Your support directly contributes to exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, and cultural events that bring our heritage to life.
As an Individual Member, you’ll receive exclusive updates on Museum activities, special events, conferences, and exhibitions. You’ll also enjoy voting privileges in accordance with the Museum’s Constitution and Bylaws, as well as the opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and serve on committees.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST
The Institutional Membership is designed for organizations, businesses, churches, and community groups that are committed to supporting the mission of the Coptic Museum of Canada.
By becoming an Institutional Member, your organization plays a meaningful role in preserving and promoting Coptic heritage, art, and culture across Canada. Your support helps sustain exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, and cultural initiatives that enrich our community and inspire future generations.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!