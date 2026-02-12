Coptic Museum of Canada's Annual Memberships

The Student Membership is perfect for those who are passionate about preserving and celebrating Coptic heritage in Canada, and are currently enrolled in an educational institution.



By becoming a member, you become an active part of a vibrant community dedicated to protecting Coptic art, history, and culture for future generations. Your support directly contributes to exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, and cultural events that bring our heritage to life.



As an Individual Member, you’ll receive exclusive updates on Museum activities, special events, conferences, and exhibitions. You’ll also enjoy voting privileges in accordance with the Museum’s Constitution and Bylaws, as well as the opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and serve on committees.