Coptic Tote Workshop

About this event
Unlock Ancient Artistry: Coptic Heritage Tote Bag Workshop
Join us for an inspiring and hands-on creative workshop at the Coptic Museum of Canada, where the vibrant tapestry of Coptic art, culture, and heritage comes alive!
Special Bonus: Your workshop ticket includes a complimentary guided tour of the Coptic Museum of Canada, offering a deeper dive into our remarkable collections and the profound heritage you've explored through art.
Discover more about the artifacts and stories that inspire the designs you'll be painting!
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