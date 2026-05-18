Coptic Museum of Canada

Hosted by

Coptic Museum of Canada

About this event

Coptic Tote Workshop

41 Glendinning Ave

Scarborough, ON M1W 3E2, Canada

General Admission
$25

Unlock Ancient Artistry: Coptic Heritage Tote Bag Workshop

Join us for an inspiring and hands-on creative workshop at the Coptic Museum of Canada, where the vibrant tapestry of Coptic art, culture, and heritage comes alive!

Special Bonus: Your workshop ticket includes a complimentary guided tour of the Coptic Museum of Canada, offering a deeper dive into our remarkable collections and the profound heritage you've explored through art.

Discover more about the artifacts and stories that inspire the designs you'll be painting!

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