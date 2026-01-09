Progressive Life Centre

Core Services Tuition (Annual Commitment)

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 2 Half Days/Week
$487

Tuition Fee Based on Annual Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 3 Half Days/Week
$680

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 4 Half Days/Week
$895

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 5 Half Days/Week
$1,055

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 2 Full Days/Week
$924

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 3 Full Days/Week
$1,320

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 4 Full Days/Week
$1,700

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 5 Full Days/Week
$1,995

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 2 Half Days/Week
$697

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 3 Half Days/Week
$975

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 4 Half Days/Week
$1,255

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 5 Half Days/Week
$1,455

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 2 Full Days/Week
$1,302

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 3 Full Days/Week
$1,860

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 4 Full Days/Week
$2,400

Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 5 Full Days/Week
$2,895

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 2 Half Days/Week
$925

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 3 Half Days/Week
$1,335

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 4 Half Days/Week
$1,745

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 5 Half Days/Week
$2,050

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 2 Full Days/Week
$1,755

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 3 Full Days/Week
$2,570

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 4 Full Days/Week
$3,295

Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 5 Full Days/Week
$3,920

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 2 Half Days/Week
$1,505

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 3 Half Days/Week
$2,257

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 4 Half Days/Week
$3,006

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 5 Half Days/Week
$3,749

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 2 Full Days/Week
$2,508

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 3 Full Days/Week
$3,761

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 4 Full Days/Week
$5,010

Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 5 Full Days/Week
$6,248

