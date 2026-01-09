Progressive Life Centre

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Progressive Life Centre

About this shop

Core Services Tuition (Monthly Commitment)

Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 2 Half Days/Week
$560

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

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Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 3 Half Days/Week
$782

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 4 Half Days/Week
$1,029

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 5 Half Days/Week
$1,213

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

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Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 2 Full Days/Week
$1,062

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 3 Full Days/Week
$1,518

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 4 Full Days/Week
$1,955

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Minimal Support (6:1 Ratio) 5 Full Days/Week
$2,294

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 2 Half Days/Week
$800

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

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Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 3 Half Days/Week
$1,121

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 4 Half Days/Week
$1,443

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 5 Half Days/Week
$1,673

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 2 Full Days/Week
$1,497

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 3 Full Days/Week
$2,139

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 4 Full Days/Week
$2,760

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Moderate Support (3:1 Ratio) 5 Full Days/Week
$3,329

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 2 Half Days/Week
$1,069

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 3 Half Days/Week
$1,549

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 4 Half Days/Week
$2,024

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 5 Half Days/Week
$2,384

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 2 Full Days/Week
$2,024

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 3 Full Days/Week
$2,969

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 4 Full Days/Week
$3,799

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Enhanced Support (1:1 Sometimes) 5 Full Days/Week
$4,514

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 2 Half Days/Week
$1,170

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 3 Half Days/Week
$2,655

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 4 Half Days/Week
$3,540

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 5 Half Days/Week
$4,410

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.


Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 2 Full Days/Week
$2,950

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.


Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 3 Full Days/Week
$4,425

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 4 Full Days/Week
$5,895

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

0
Monthly Intense Support (1:1 Full) 5 Full Days/Week
$7,350

Tuition Fee Based on Monthly Commitment.

Fees are HST exempt and include snacks, lunch, and ingredients for the Balanced Plates meal planning and preparation, if applicable.

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