Cornhole Extras

About this event
Max 4 per person.
Allows a player to rethrow their shot as long as the initial throw hasn't hit or moved any current bags on the board.
Must be purchased in advance of gameplay.
Can be used at any time during the fundraiser and must be clearly communicated with the opponent before the round ends.
Upon use, the pass must be given and destroyed by a volunteer.
Max 4 per person.
Allows a player to throw one bag after taking two steps towards the board.
Must be purchased in advance of gameplay.
Can be used at any time during the fundraiser and must be clearly communicated with the opponent before the round ends.
Upon use, the pass must be given and destroyed by a volunteer.
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