Corpo Freudiano Vancouver Membership and Tuition for Basic Formation

Valid for one year
Belonging to Corpo Freudiano Vancouver: Lacanian School of Psychoanalysis means working together to create spaces for intellectual and analytic praxis for those interested in sustaining the possibility of psychoanalytic discourse in this region. More information is available on our website.
No expiration
Membership is required to attend basic formation. Each semester is made up of 16 work sessions of 3 hours each plus a biweekly open discussion session, facilitated by a range of scholars and clinicians. The Spring semester will cover Formation of the Analyst (Module 1) and Real, Symbolic and Imaginary (Module 2). More information is available on our website.
No expiration
Membership is required to attend basic formation. Each semester is made up of 16 work sessions of 3 hours each plus a biweekly open discussion session, facilitated by a range of scholars and clinicians. The Fall semester will cover Transference and Repetition (Module 3) and the Unconscious and the Drive (Module 4). More information is available on our website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!