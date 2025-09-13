Corpo Freudiano Vancouver Silent Auction (Conference)

Starting bid
Four classes of Intro Flamenco, held during the Sundays of October 5th to October 26th 2025, from 11:30 to 1:00 pm, at The Dance Centre, Level 7 – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver. Retail value: $140
Starting bid
Two weeks unlimited pass, Drop-in at the iDance studio at 257 E 7th Ave,
Vancouver. Note: it must be activated within 30 days after September 5th. Retail value: $140
Starting bid
Take home this original painting by local artist Richard Alan Kent, "Aquarium III", mixed media paper, 42" by 58", Vancouver 2005. Among the companies and collectors that count some of Kent’s work are the Vancouver School Board, the Mexican Institute of Cardiology, Sanofi-Synthelabo, Pfizer, Bristol Myers and UNICEF.
Starting bid
"The Shortest Shadow", etching and graphite, 11" x 15," 2018. Dan Starling has presented solo exhibitions at the Burnaby Art Gallery (2022), the Klondike Institute of Art & Culture (2021), Wil Aballe Art Projects & VIVO Media Arts Centre (2018) and Malaspina Printmakers (2013).
Starting bid
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience at Rosedale Condominiums in downtown Vancouver on Robson Street. This resort is designed to provide you with a relaxing and memorable stay, featuring spacious accommodations and attentive service. Note: the nights must be booked before April 1st, 2026, and are subject to the hotel's availability. Retail value: $840
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes issue 16 "Passage à l’acte", issue 17 "Commencements en analyse", issue 18 "Dire n’importe quoi", and issue 19 "L’oubli". Published by L'École de la Cause Freudienne. Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Afro-Atlantic Histories brings together a selection of more than 400 works and documents by more than 200 artists from the 16th to the 21st centuries that express and analyze the ebbs and flows between Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean and Europe. Retail value: $70
Starting bid
Handmade paper with black cord and printed sentences from personal notes taken after Suruç and Ankara bombings. Damla Tamer (born in Istanbul, Turkey) is a visual artist and educator living on the unceded Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh territories (Vancouver, Canada).
Starting bid
Mixed media on paper, 30 × 30 cm. Forough Zarei is a visual artist, freelance children's book illustrator and educator based in Vancouver, Canada.
Starting bid
Mono-print and Lino print on printmaking paper, 8.10" x 10"
(framed to 12" x 16"). Forough Zarei is a visual artist, freelance children's book illustrator and educator based in Vancouver, Canada.
Starting bid
Mono-print and Lino print on printmaking paper, 8.10" x 10",(framed to 12"x16"). Forough Zarei is a visual artist, freelance children's book illustrator and educator based in Vancouver, Canada.
Starting bid
Ink on paper, 8.10" x 10“, framed to 12"x16”. Keyvan Mahjoor’s sketches are narrative and lyrical; they weave together human figures, mythical characters, and symbolic forms; and are embedded with traditional arabesque designs and calligraphy.
