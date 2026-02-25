CORPS BARA DANCE GUILD OF CALGARY

Hosted by

CORPS BARA DANCE GUILD OF CALGARY

About this event

Corps Bara's 25th Anniversary Gala

3602 8 St SW

Calgary, AB T2T 3A7, Canada

General Admission
$60

1 seat at a table. Includes 1 drink ticket, and an evening of art witnessing and connection

Artist Rate
$30

Industry arts workers. 1 seat at a table. Includes 1 drink ticket, and an evening of art witnessing and connection.

Supporter Table (8 Guests)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather your community and host a full table for the evening with preferred reserved seating. Includes one drink ticket per guest, a shared bottle of wine for the table, and a private opportunity to connect with the dancers before the DJ closes out the night.

Super Supporter Table (8 Guests)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

($400 Tax receipt) Gather your community and host a full table for the evening with preferred reserved seating. Includes one drink ticket per guest, a shared bottle of wine for the table, and a private opportunity to connect with the dancers before the DJ closes out the night. PLUS, request a song that the dancers will improvise to at the live event!

Add a donation for CORPS BARA DANCE GUILD OF CALGARY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!