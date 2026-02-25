Corps Bara's 25th Anniversary Gala

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1 seat at a table. Includes 1 drink ticket, and an evening of art witnessing and connection
Industry arts workers. 1 seat at a table. Includes 1 drink ticket, and an evening of art witnessing and connection.
Gather your community and host a full table for the evening with preferred reserved seating. Includes one drink ticket per guest, a shared bottle of wine for the table, and a private opportunity to connect with the dancers before the DJ closes out the night.
($400 Tax receipt) Gather your community and host a full table for the evening with preferred reserved seating. Includes one drink ticket per guest, a shared bottle of wine for the table, and a private opportunity to connect with the dancers before the DJ closes out the night. PLUS, request a song that the dancers will improvise to at the live event!
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