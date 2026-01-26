Covington Cottage Booking Form

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Reserve a 4-night WEEKEND block during MAY, JUNE, SEPTEMBER, or OCTOBER (first week of September excluded). Check-in Friday at 3:00 pm, check-out Tuesday by 11:00 am. The block price is based on $150 per night and includes HST.
Reserve a 3-night WEEKDAY block during MAY, JUNE, SEPTEMBER, or OCTOBER (first week of September excluded). Check-in Tuesday at 3:00 pm, check-out Friday by 11:00 am. The block price is based on $150 per night and includes HST.
Reserve a 4-night WEEKEND block during JULY or AUGUST (includes up to Labour Day in September). Check-in Friday at 3:00 pm, check-out Tuesday by 11:00 am. The block price is based on $180 per night and includes HST.
Reserve a 3-night WEEKDAY block during JULY or AUGUST (includes up to Labour Day in September). Check-in Tuesday at 3:00 pm, check-out Friday by 11:00 am. The block price is based on $180 per night and includes HST.
This mandatory $150 security deposit is charged once per visit. It is fully refundable if the cottage is left clean and undamaged at check-out. Please be sure to add one (1) Security Deposit to your reservation to avoid any processing delays.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!