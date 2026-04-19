Cottonwood Rose Farm, Forest and Nature Learning Society's Silent Auction

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A thoughtfully curated basket of handcrafted herbal goods from Salt Spring, featuring apple chips, rosemary, Soft Spirit Tea, Vital Cider, wound salve, and Embody massage oil. A nourishing collection designed to soothe, restore, and delight the senses.
Estimated Value: $110
Starting bid
Keep your little adventurer dry and comfortable with this quality Helly Hansen rain suit, generously donated by Ski Tak Hut. Sized 116/6, this durable rain gear is perfect for wet-weather play, outdoor adventures, and everyday West Coast weather. A practical and stylish addition to any child’s outdoor wardrobe!
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a little mountain-inspired style and hydration with this great package from Ski Tak Hut. This bundle includes a men’s size large long-sleeve shirt and a reusable water bottle — perfect for outdoor adventures, après-ski comfort, or everyday wear.
Estimated Value: $70.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Form Residence Design House, this thoughtfully curated gift basket features premium Mint Cleaning products and a luxurious Tofino Towel. Known for their beautifully designed home and lifestyle collections, Form Residence Design House has assembled a stylish and practical assortment perfect for elevating everyday living.
Estimated Value: $225
Starting bid
Ensure your woodstove is safe and ready for the season with a professional WETT inspection by Sheldon May. Serving from Royston north, this inspection provides peace of mind and expert assessment for your home heating system.
Estimated Value: $260
Starting bid
A relaxing spa-inspired gift basket featuring a $50 Eden Spa gift card, plus self-care essentials including a lavender eucalyptus body wash and a Salt Spring lavender & shea butter soap bar. A soothing collection designed for rest, renewal, and indulgence.
Estimated Value: $85
Starting bid
A beautiful set of three handcrafted pottery bowls, each uniquely glazed and shaped. Perfect for serving, display, or everyday use, this one-of-a-kind collection brings warmth, artistry, and timeless craftsmanship to any home.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Handcrafted and beautifully woven, this artisan tote blends timeless craftsmanship with everyday style. Featuring intricate geometric patterns, rich earth tones, and leather accents, it’s the perfect statement piece for market days, beach trips, or casual outings.
Estimated Value: $92
Starting bid
Comfortable and stylish women’s apparel from West Coast Karma in size XL. A versatile addition to any wardrobe, combining casual West Coast style with everyday comfort.
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
A gift card to London Drugs, perfect for everyday essentials, electronics, home goods, beauty products, and more. A versatile gift with something for everyone.
Value: $50
Starting bid
A one-hour tattoo session with Radiant Coast Tattoo, offering professional artistry in a creative and welcoming studio. A great opportunity to bring your next tattoo idea to life with skilled craftsmanship.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious drinks and café favourites with this $20 gift card to Fuel Up Café — perfect for coffee lovers, casual lunches, or a cozy treat anytime.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious drinks and café favourites with this $20 gift card to Fuel Up Café — perfect for coffee lovers, casual lunches, or a cozy treat anytime.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious drinks and café favourites with this $20 gift card to Fuel Up Café — perfect for coffee lovers, casual lunches, or a cozy treat anytime.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious drinks and café favourites with this $20 gift card to Fuel Up Café — perfect for coffee lovers, casual lunches, or a cozy treat anytime.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious drinks and café favourites with this $20 gift card to Fuel Up Café — perfect for coffee lovers, casual lunches, or a cozy treat anytime.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift card to Smöl Kids Store in Cumberland — a charming local shop filled with stylish, playful, and thoughtfully curated items for little ones. Perfect for finding unique children’s clothing, gifts, toys, and everyday essentials while supporting a beloved local business!
Value $15
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