Ensemble de Musique Balinaise Giri Kedaton

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Ensemble de Musique Balinaise Giri Kedaton

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Balinese dance course - Baris (Beginner)

Pavillon de la Faculte de Musique

200 Av. Vincent-D'Indy, Outremont, QC H2V 2T2, Canada

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Trial/Introduction Class - May 28 item
Trial/Introduction Class - May 28
$30

Trial/Introduction class of Balinese dance, Thursday May 28, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.


This class will introduce you to the basic style and movements, familiarize you with the class format and teaching style. Perfect if you are unsure about committing to the full session.


Those who wish can then sign up for the rest of the session at the end of the class.

Balinese Dance Class - Baris - Reduced Rate item
Balinese Dance Class - Baris - Reduced Rate
$110

Price for 6 classes, from May 28 to July 9 (no class on Thursday, June 25). Weekly class of 1h15, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

Balinese Dance Class - Baris - Regular Rate item
Balinese Dance Class - Baris - Regular Rate
$180

Price for 6 classes, from May 28 to July 9 (no class on Thursday, June 25). Weekly class of 1h15, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

Balinese Dance Class - Baris - Support Rate item
Balinese Dance Class - Baris - Support Rate
$220

Price for 6 classes, from May 28 to July 9 (no class on Thursday, June 25). Weekly class of 1h15, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

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