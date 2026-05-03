Balinese dance course - Baris (Beginner)

Hosted by
About this event
$
Trial/Introduction class of Balinese dance, Thursday May 28, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.
This class will introduce you to the basic style and movements, familiarize you with the class format and teaching style. Perfect if you are unsure about committing to the full session.
Those who wish can then sign up for the rest of the session at the end of the class.
Price for 6 classes, from May 28 to July 9 (no class on Thursday, June 25). Weekly class of 1h15, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.
Price for 6 classes, from May 28 to July 9 (no class on Thursday, June 25). Weekly class of 1h15, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.
Price for 6 classes, from May 28 to July 9 (no class on Thursday, June 25). Weekly class of 1h15, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!