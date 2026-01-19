Ensemble de Musique Balinaise Giri Kedaton

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Ensemble de Musique Balinaise Giri Kedaton

About this event

Balinese musique course - Beginers - Saturday 1 pm (summer 2026)

200 Av. Vincent-D'Indy

Montréal, QC H2V 2T2, Canada

Trial class - May 30 item
Trial class - May 30
$30

Trial / introductory class for Balinese gamelan, Saturday, Mai 30, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.


This class will introduce you to the style and basic techniques, help you get familiar with the instruments, the class format, and the teaching approach. Perfect if you’re unsure about committing to the full session.


Those who wish may then register for the rest of the session after attending the class.

Balinese music course - Budget Tier item
Balinese music course - Budget Tier
$110

Price for 6 classes. Weekly classes from May 23 to July 11 (there will be no classes on saturday June 27). Weekly 1.5-hour class, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on saturdays.

Balinese music course - RegularTier item
Balinese music course - RegularTier
$180

Price for 6 classes. Weekly classes from May 30 to July 11 (there will be no classes on saturday June 27). Weekly 1.5-hour class, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on saturdays.

Balinese music course - Support Tier item
Balinese music course - Support Tier
$220

Price for 6 classes. Weekly classes from May 30 to July 11 (there will be no classes on saturday June 27). Weekly 1.5-hour class, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on saturdays.

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