Balinese musique course - Beginers - Saturday 1 pm (summer 2026)

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About this event
Trial / introductory class for Balinese gamelan, Saturday, Mai 30, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.
This class will introduce you to the style and basic techniques, help you get familiar with the instruments, the class format, and the teaching approach. Perfect if you’re unsure about committing to the full session.
Those who wish may then register for the rest of the session after attending the class.
Price for 6 classes. Weekly classes from May 23 to July 11 (there will be no classes on saturday June 27). Weekly 1.5-hour class, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on saturdays.
Price for 6 classes. Weekly classes from May 30 to July 11 (there will be no classes on saturday June 27). Weekly 1.5-hour class, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on saturdays.
Price for 6 classes. Weekly classes from May 30 to July 11 (there will be no classes on saturday June 27). Weekly 1.5-hour class, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on saturdays.
$
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