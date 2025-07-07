Giri Kedaton's Balinese music and dance classes (Fall 2025)</p>

Trial class of Balinese gamelan. This class will introduce you to the instruments, familiarize you with the class format and teaching style.
Trial class of Balinese dance. This class will introduce you to the basic style and movements, to familiarize you with the class format and teaching style.
Price for 10 classes, from October 2 to December 4 at 6:30 pm. Weekly 1.5-hour class taught by one of our invited Balinese artists. Note that for viability we need a minimum of 10 participants, up to a maximum of 22, so if you are interested in the class, we encourage you to share it with your friends.
Price for 10 classes, from October 7 to December 9 at 6:30 pm. Weekly 1.15-hour class taught by one of our invited Balinese artists. Note that for viability we need a minimum of 5 participants, so if you are interested in the class, we encourage you to share it with your friends.
