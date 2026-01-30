ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

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ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

About this event

Séances de mémorisation de Qur'an

5905 Grande-Allée

Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada

One child
$120

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child only. This is the monthly amount that needs to be paid.

Two children
$230

Please buy this ticket if you're registering two children. This is the monthly amount that needs to be paid.

Three children
$330

Please buy this ticket if you're registering three children. This is the monthly amount that needs to be paid.

Four children
$430

Please buy this ticket if you're registering four children.

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