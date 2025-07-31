Youth introduction to underwater hockey course





The 8-week course taking place on Tuesdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm will allow you to discover an extraordinary sport and take on a fun challenge in the pool.





The necessary equipment for the course will be provided at the pool.

You must bring your swimsuit and towel. It is recommended to bring a water bottle.





SESSION SCHEDULE:

March 31st

April 7th

April 14th

April 21st

April 28th

May 5th

May 12th

May 19th