About this event
Youth introduction to underwater hockey course
The 8-week course taking place on Tuesdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm will allow you to discover an extraordinary sport and take on a fun challenge in the pool.
The necessary equipment for the course will be provided at the pool.
You must bring your swimsuit and towel. It is recommended to bring a water bottle.
SESSION SCHEDULE:
March 31st
April 7th
April 14th
April 21st
April 28th
May 5th
May 12th
May 19th
