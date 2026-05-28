LA FONDATION DE L'ÉCOLE DU TOURET

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LA FONDATION DE L'ÉCOLE DU TOURET

About this event

We move forward together!

4076 Bd de l'Université

Sherbrooke, QC J1N 2Y1, Canada

10-km race at 9am
$30

Before the race:

  • Enjoy the activities and facilities (inflatable games, food court, face painting, fenced-in playground, grassy areas, etc.),
  • Tour the school starting at 10 a.m.,
  • Meet the ambassadors and students,
  • Stop by the Foundation’s booth,
  • Grab a bite to eat or a drink at the food court,
  • Pick up your running stroller (if needed).

After the race:

  • Pick up your medal (for children and Le Touret students only),
  • Start or continue enjoying the activities and facilities,
  • Pick up your snack (children and students only),
  • Take the shuttle back to Le Triolet School, if you parked there.

Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.

5-km race at 10am
$30

Before the race:

  • Enjoy the activities and facilities (inflatable games, food court, face painting, fenced-in playground, grassy areas, etc.),
  • Tour the school starting at 10 a.m.,
  • Meet the ambassadors and students,
  • Stop by the Foundation’s booth,
  • Grab a bite to eat or a drink at the food court,
  • Pick up your running stroller (if needed).

After the race:

  • Pick up your medal (for children and Le Touret students only),
  • Start or continue enjoying the activities and facilities,
  • Pick up your snack (children and students only),
  • Take the shuttle back to Le Triolet School, if you parked there.

Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.

2.5-km race at 10:30am
$25

Before the race:

  • Enjoy the activities and facilities (inflatable games, food court, face painting, fenced-in playground, grassy areas, etc.),
  • Tour the school starting at 10 a.m.,
  • Meet the ambassadors and students,
  • Stop by the Foundation’s booth,
  • Grab a bite to eat or a drink at the food court,
  • Pick up your running stroller (if needed).

After the race:

  • Pick up your medal (for children and Le Touret students only),
  • Start or continue enjoying the activities and facilities,
  • Pick up your snack (children and students only),
  • Take the shuttle back to Le Triolet School, if you parked there.

Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.

1-km race between 10:30am and 11am
$25

Before the race:

  • Enjoy the activities and facilities (inflatable games, food court, face painting, fenced-in playground, grassy areas, etc.),
  • Tour the school starting at 10 a.m.,
  • Meet the ambassadors and students,
  • Stop by the Foundation’s booth,
  • Grab a bite to eat or a drink at the food court,
  • Pick up your running stroller (if needed).

After the race:

  • Pick up your medal (for children and Le Touret students only),
  • Start or continue enjoying the activities and facilities,
  • Pick up your snack (children and students only),
  • Take the shuttle back to Le Triolet School, if you parked there.

Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.

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