We move forward together!

About this event
Before the race:
After the race:
Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.
Before the race:
After the race:
Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.
Before the race:
After the race:
Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.
Before the race:
After the race:
Make an additional donation to support the Le Touret Foundation, a specialized school that serves students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities, including young people diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorders. A receipt will be issued for amounts over $20.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!