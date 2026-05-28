We move forward together!

Before the race:

Pick up your running stroller (if needed).

Grab a bite to eat or a drink at the food court,

Stop by the Foundation’s booth,

Meet the ambassadors and students,

Tour the school starting at 10 a.m.,

Enjoy the activities and facilities (inflatable games, food court, face painting, fenced-in playground, grassy areas, etc.),

After the race:

Pick up your medal (for children and Le Touret students only),

Start or continue enjoying the activities and facilities,

Pick up your snack (children and students only),