CPC National Convention 2025

Hotel Arts

119 12 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0G8,

Registration fee - regular
$600

Regular registration fees commence June 1.

CPCF/Special Olympics luncheon ticket
$65

Please advise number of tickets.

Country & Western dinner ticket
$100

Please advise number of tickets.

Awards Luncheon ticket
$65

Please advise number of tickets.

President's Ball dinner ticket
$100

Please advise number of tickets.

Balance of Early Bird
$350
Bus Tour of Banff Oct 5th 2025
$125

Full day bus tour including Moraine Lake, Lake Louise, Banff Townsite, Bow Falls, along with the optional Banff Gondola or Sulphur Mountain Hot Springs

Rafter Six Trail Ride Oct 2nd 2025
$104

Ride with our Special Olympians and guests on the edge of Banff National Park. (One hour ride).

Olympic Games Participant Oct 2nd 2025
$20

Become a contestant in our Special Olympic Games (includes snacks and one free beverage)

Olympic Games Cheerleader Oct 2nd 2025
$15

Cheer on your favorite team of athletes at our Special Olympic Games (includes snacks and one free beverage)

Add a donation for Canadian Progress Club Stampede City

$

