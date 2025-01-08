CPC National Convention 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Regular registration fees commence June 1.
Please advise number of tickets.
Please advise number of tickets.
Please advise number of tickets.
Please advise number of tickets.
Full day bus tour including Moraine Lake, Lake Louise, Banff Townsite, Bow Falls, along with the optional Banff Gondola or Sulphur Mountain Hot Springs
Ride with our Special Olympians and guests on the edge of Banff National Park. (One hour ride).
Become a contestant in our Special Olympic Games (includes snacks and one free beverage)
Cheer on your favorite team of athletes at our Special Olympic Games (includes snacks and one free beverage)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!