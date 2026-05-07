The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

Hosted by

The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

About this event

CPFQ's Camp Zaitoun — 2026

845 Bd Décarie Suite 201 - Buzzer #006

Saint-Laurent, QC H4L 3L7, Canada

WEEK 1 CAMP: JULY 13—17
$190

Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of July 13th to 17th. Select the number of kids you want to register.

WEEK 1 - MORNING DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from July 13th to 17th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 1 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from July 13th to 17th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 2 CAMP: JULY 20-24
$190

Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of July 20th to 24th. Select the number of kids you want to register.

WEEK 2 - MORNING DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from July 20th to 24th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 2 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from July 20th to 24th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 3 CAMP: JULY 27-31
$190

Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of July 27th to 31st. Select the number of kids you want to register.

WEEK 3 - MORNING DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from July 27th to 31th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 3 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from July 27th to 31th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 4 CAMP: AUGUST 3-7
$190

Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of August 3rd to 7th. Select the number of kids you want to register.

WEEK 4 - MORNING DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from August 3rd to 7th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

WEEK 4 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE PER DAY
$5

Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from August 3rd to 7th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.

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