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Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of July 13th to 17th. Select the number of kids you want to register.
Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from July 13th to 17th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from July 13th to 17th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of July 20th to 24th. Select the number of kids you want to register.
Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from July 20th to 24th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from July 20th to 24th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of July 27th to 31st. Select the number of kids you want to register.
Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from July 27th to 31th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from July 27th to 31th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Kids ages 7-14 Summer Day Camp 2025 for: Week of August 3rd to 7th. Select the number of kids you want to register.
Daycare from 8:00am to 9:00am from August 3rd to 7th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
Daycare from 4:00pm to 5:00pm from August 3rd to 7th. Please select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during this week.
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