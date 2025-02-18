MAGKAUGNAY - a 40 year journey

Presenting Sponsor package includes: prominent display of your company's logo on all promotional materials, full-page advertisement on the outside back cover of our souvenir program, and ten (10) tickets to the event.
Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Diamond Sponsor package includes: prominent display of your company's logo on all promotional materials, full-page advertisement on the inside front or inside back cover of our souvenir program, and five (5) tickets to the event.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Gold Sponsor includes: prominent display of your company's logo on all promotional materials, full-page advertisement on a middle page of our souvenir program, and five (5) tickets to the event.
Silver Sponsor includes:
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Silver sponsor includes: prominent display of your company's logo on all promotional materials, full-page advertisement on a middle page of our souvenir program, and two (2) tickets to the event.
Full Page in Souvenir Program
$100
Full page advertisement of your company in our Souvenir program.
Half Page in Souvenir Program
$75
Half page advertisement of your company in our Souvenir program.
Donor page (listed)
$50
Your name/company will be added to the donor list in our Souvenir program.
Add a donation for Culture Philippines of Ontario
$
