Warman Arts Centre

Warman Arts Centre

Craft Day Jan 31 Single Tickets

101 Klassen St W

Warman, SK S0K 4S0, Canada

Cookie Decorating
$40

Enjoy a this fun cookie decorating class. Choose which time works for you. This single class is offered at 9:30, 11:30 or 1:30


Tickets are transferable but not refundable

Wooden Bee Sign
$40

Get springtime ready with this fun Bee theme wooden sign. This single class is offered at 9:30, 11:30 or 1:30


Tickets are not refundable but are transferable to a friend

Macrame with Jes.
$40

Looking for a new home for your plant! Join Jes for this great macrame project. This single class is offered at 9:30, 11:30 or 1:30


Tickets are not refundable but are transferable to a friend

Moss Art
$40

End the day with this Moss Art project. This class is only offered once in the day at 3:30pm.


Tickets are not refundable but are transferable to a friend

