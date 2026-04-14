Trinity Arts Experience Centre

Hosted by

Trinity Arts Experience Centre

About this event

Made to Create: Free Community Arts Workshops for Kids

1731 Churchill Ave

London, ON N5W 5P4, Canada

Voice Class: Singing/Acting for ages 8-9 (10:30 - 11:30 AM)
Free

A playful and encouraging class where kids explore their voice through fun warm-ups, drama games, and singing. They’ll learn a simple song and discover how their voice can be used to express joy and worship. The class takes place from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM.

Voice Class: Singing/Acting for ages 10-13 (11:40 -12:40PM)
Free

An engaging class where youth build confidence in their voice through warm-ups, drama activities, and singing. They’ll learn a song and explore using their voice with expression, creativity, and as an act of worship. The class takes place from 11:40 AM - 12:40 PM.

Drama Workshop Ages 8-9 (1:45 - 2:45 PM)
Free

A fun, interactive introduction to drama where kids explore imagination, storytelling, and improv games. The class takes place from 1:45- 2:45 PM.

Drama Workshop Ages 10-12 (2:50 - 3:50 PM)
Free

A creative drama session where youth build confidence through storytelling, improvisation, and performance skills. The class takes place from 2:50 - 3:50 PM.

Add a donation for Trinity Arts Experience Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!