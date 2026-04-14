Made to Create: Free Community Arts Workshops for Kids

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About this event
A playful and encouraging class where kids explore their voice through fun warm-ups, drama games, and singing. They’ll learn a simple song and discover how their voice can be used to express joy and worship. The class takes place from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM.
An engaging class where youth build confidence in their voice through warm-ups, drama activities, and singing. They’ll learn a song and explore using their voice with expression, creativity, and as an act of worship. The class takes place from 11:40 AM - 12:40 PM.
A fun, interactive introduction to drama where kids explore imagination, storytelling, and improv games. The class takes place from 1:45- 2:45 PM.
A creative drama session where youth build confidence through storytelling, improvisation, and performance skills. The class takes place from 2:50 - 3:50 PM.
$
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