Trinity Arts Experience Centre

Hosted by

Trinity Arts Experience Centre

About this event

Made to Create: Free Community Arts Workshops for Kids

1731 Churchill Ave

London, ON N5W 5P4, Canada

Visual Arts Ages 8-9 ( 1:50 - 2:50 PM)
Free

A fun, welcoming one-hour art session where kids can draw and explore their imagination and creative gifts. The class takes place from 1:50 - 2:50

Visual Arts Ages 10-13 ( 3-4 PM)
Free

A one-hour engaging art session where youth can try new techniques, express themselves, and bring their ideas to life. The class takes place from 3-4 PM.

Beginner Sewing Ages 9-13 (4:30 - 5:30)
Free

A fun beginner sewing workshop for ages 9–13 where participants will learn basic sewing skills and create a simple take-home project in a creative and supportive environment.

Add a donation for Trinity Arts Experience Centre

$

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