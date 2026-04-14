Made to Create: Free Community Arts Workshops for Kids

Hosted by
About this event
A fun, welcoming one-hour art session where kids can draw and explore their imagination and creative gifts. The class takes place from 1:50 - 2:50
A one-hour engaging art session where youth can try new techniques, express themselves, and bring their ideas to life. The class takes place from 3-4 PM.
A fun beginner sewing workshop for ages 9–13 where participants will learn basic sewing skills and create a simple take-home project in a creative and supportive environment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!