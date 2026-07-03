Creative Connections - Workshop Registrations

Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are a wonderful way to stay connected with friends and

acquaintances through the exchange of small, original works of art. Create a card by drawing, painting, collaging, or writing something meaningful, then send it as a special surprise through the mail.

Before mailing your card, include a blank ATC and invite your friend to create one of their own and pass it along to someone else. Before long, you've started a chain of creativity and connection, with personalized art cards traveling from person to person.

Through this simple exchange of art and words, you are helping to build community, spark creativity, and brighten someone's day. What a lovely surprise it is to discover one of these special envelopes waiting in your mailbox!