A vibrant watercolor background frames a close-up of an art palette and brushes in the foreground, with the text "Creative Connections Interactive Arts Workshops" prominently displayed.
Aging Together as Community

Hosted by

Aging Together as Community

About this event

Creative Connections - Workshop Registrations

1061 Kennisis Lake Rd

Dysart and Others, ON K0M 2S0, Canada

Zentangle AM
Free

Zentangle is a relaxing, meditative art practice that uses a fine drawing pen to create repetitive patterns called tangles. There is no right or wrong way to do it—simply fill the space with a combination of lines, dots, shapes, and curves. Zentangle is a wonderful way to unwind, focus on the present moment, and create unique cards, bookmarks, or works of art.

Zentangle PM
Free

Zentangle is a relaxing, meditative art practice that uses a fine drawing pen to create repetitive patterns called tangles. There is no right or wrong way to do it—simply fill the space with a combination of lines, dots, shapes, and curves. Zentangle is a wonderful way to unwind, focuson the present moment, and create unique cards, bookmarks, or works of art.

Theatre Games - AM
Free

Theatre games are playful exercises that help develop skills such as listening, reacting, creative thinking, and seeing things from new perspectives. Participants draw on their own experiences while exploring their creativity in a lighthearted and enjoyable way.


Theatre Games - PM
Free

Theatre games are playful exercises that help develop skills such as listening, reacting, creative thinking, and seeing things from new perspectives. Participants draw on their own experiences while exploring their creativity in a lighthearted and enjoyable way.


Artist Trading Cards - AM
Free

Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are a wonderful way to stay connected with friends and

acquaintances through the exchange of small, original works of art. Create a card by drawing, painting, collaging, or writing something meaningful, then send it as a special surprise through the mail.

Before mailing your card, include a blank ATC and invite your friend to create one of their own and pass it along to someone else. Before long, you've started a chain of creativity and connection, with personalized art cards traveling from person to person.

Through this simple exchange of art and words, you are helping to build community, spark creativity, and brighten someone's day. What a lovely surprise it is to discover one of these special envelopes waiting in your mailbox!

Artist Trading Cards - PM
Free

Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are a wonderful way to stay connected with friends and

acquaintances through the exchange of small, original works of art. Create a card by drawing, painting, collaging, or writing something meaningful, then send it as a special surprise through the mail.

Before mailing your card, include a blank ATC and invite your friend to create one of their own and pass it along to someone else. Before long, you've started a chain of creativity and connection, with personalized art cards traveling from person to person.

Through this simple exchange of art and words, you are helping to build community, spark creativity, and brighten someone's day. What a lovely surprise it is to discover one of these special envelopes waiting in your mailbox!

There's No "pain" in Painting - AM
Free

Participants will be working with acrylic paints and will be led

step by step as they explore painting for the enjoyment of it.


There's No "pain" in Painting - PM
Free

Participants will be working with acrylic paints and will be led

step by step as they explore painting for the enjoyment of it.


”Get the Colour: Easy Peasy” - AM
Free

This workshop will provide technical understanding of how

the four paint pigment components work together. "Get the

Colour" will give you a watershed moment when colour

perception skills ramp up and sharpen to the point where

you intuitively can mix any colour under the sun. Skills

developed are permanent, like riding a bike!

”Get the Colour: Easy Peasy” - PM
Free

This workshop will provide technical understanding of how

the four paint pigment components work together. "Get the

Colour" will give you a watershed moment when colour

perception skills ramp up and sharpen to the point where

you intuitively can mix any colour under the sun. Skills

developed are permanent, like riding a bike!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!