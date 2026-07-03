Creative Connections - Workshop Registrations

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About this event
Zentangle is a relaxing, meditative art practice that uses a fine drawing pen to create repetitive patterns called tangles. There is no right or wrong way to do it—simply fill the space with a combination of lines, dots, shapes, and curves. Zentangle is a wonderful way to unwind, focus on the present moment, and create unique cards, bookmarks, or works of art.
Zentangle is a relaxing, meditative art practice that uses a fine drawing pen to create repetitive patterns called tangles. There is no right or wrong way to do it—simply fill the space with a combination of lines, dots, shapes, and curves. Zentangle is a wonderful way to unwind, focuson the present moment, and create unique cards, bookmarks, or works of art.
Theatre games are playful exercises that help develop skills such as listening, reacting, creative thinking, and seeing things from new perspectives. Participants draw on their own experiences while exploring their creativity in a lighthearted and enjoyable way.
Theatre games are playful exercises that help develop skills such as listening, reacting, creative thinking, and seeing things from new perspectives. Participants draw on their own experiences while exploring their creativity in a lighthearted and enjoyable way.
Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are a wonderful way to stay connected with friends and
acquaintances through the exchange of small, original works of art. Create a card by drawing, painting, collaging, or writing something meaningful, then send it as a special surprise through the mail.
Before mailing your card, include a blank ATC and invite your friend to create one of their own and pass it along to someone else. Before long, you've started a chain of creativity and connection, with personalized art cards traveling from person to person.
Through this simple exchange of art and words, you are helping to build community, spark creativity, and brighten someone's day. What a lovely surprise it is to discover one of these special envelopes waiting in your mailbox!
Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are a wonderful way to stay connected with friends and
acquaintances through the exchange of small, original works of art. Create a card by drawing, painting, collaging, or writing something meaningful, then send it as a special surprise through the mail.
Before mailing your card, include a blank ATC and invite your friend to create one of their own and pass it along to someone else. Before long, you've started a chain of creativity and connection, with personalized art cards traveling from person to person.
Through this simple exchange of art and words, you are helping to build community, spark creativity, and brighten someone's day. What a lovely surprise it is to discover one of these special envelopes waiting in your mailbox!
Participants will be working with acrylic paints and will be led
step by step as they explore painting for the enjoyment of it.
Participants will be working with acrylic paints and will be led
step by step as they explore painting for the enjoyment of it.
This workshop will provide technical understanding of how
the four paint pigment components work together. "Get the
Colour" will give you a watershed moment when colour
perception skills ramp up and sharpen to the point where
you intuitively can mix any colour under the sun. Skills
developed are permanent, like riding a bike!
This workshop will provide technical understanding of how
the four paint pigment components work together. "Get the
Colour" will give you a watershed moment when colour
perception skills ramp up and sharpen to the point where
you intuitively can mix any colour under the sun. Skills
developed are permanent, like riding a bike!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!