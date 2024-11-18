Crestview Home and School's Silent Auction - Comedy Night 2025

Total estimated value : $1,200 — 2 tickets to the HABS vs Panthers game on April 1st at 7PM (in Reds row D - value $900) donated by CTS Food Brokers — One night at Square Phillips Hotel includes a night for 2 in a studio, continental breakfast, indoor parking, access to the pool and training facilities, taxes and service fees. (value $250) — Allo Mon Coco $50 gift card (Your favorite breakfast restaurant for a delicious and unforgettable brunch experience)

Total estimated value : $1,200 — 2 tickets to the HABS vs Panthers game on April 1st at 7PM (in Reds row D - value $900) donated by CTS Food Brokers — One night at Square Phillips Hotel includes a night for 2 in a studio, continental breakfast, indoor parking, access to the pool and training facilities, taxes and service fees. (value $250) — Allo Mon Coco $50 gift card (Your favorite breakfast restaurant for a delicious and unforgettable brunch experience)

More details...