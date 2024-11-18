Crestview Home and School's Silent Auction - Comedy Night 2025

Total estimated value : $1,200 — 2 tickets to the HABS vs Panthers game on April 1st at 7PM (in Reds row D - value $900) donated by CTS Food Brokers — One night at Square Phillips Hotel includes a night for 2 in a studio, continental breakfast, indoor parking, access to the pool and training facilities, taxes and service fees. (value $250) — Allo Mon Coco $50 gift card (Your favorite breakfast restaurant for a delicious and unforgettable brunch experience)
Total estimated value : $700 — Ninja Luxe™ Café Premier Series Espresso Machine Drip Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Machine
MATI XIII
$300
Starting bid
Total estimated value : $450 — MATI XIII by EvaMaria Minarakis Acrylic paints, mixed media and resin Size : 13 inches
Self care package
$250
Starting bid
Total estimated value : $600 — Gift bag full of Clarins products includes Energizing Emulsion for tired legs, Purifying Gentle Foaming Face Cleanser, Purifying Toning Lotion, Rose Radiance Peptide Day Cream for Mature Skin (value of $300) — 2 Thermal Journeys at Spa Scandinave Mont-Tremblant (value of $230) — 1 at home whitening kit from Dr Matthew Vamvakas at Clinique dentaire Luminus (value of $75)
Dinner and a show at the Old Port - May 23rd
$250
Starting bid
Total estimated value : $475 — A pair of tickets for the Cirque du Soleil show Luzia at the Grand Chapiteau in the Old Port of Montreal on Friday May 23rd at 7:30PM. (Row K - value $275) — Dinner at the Farsides - Trendy restaurant featuring Hawaiian & Thai cuisine, plus cocktails & bright retro graffiti (Gift certificate for $200)
Soccer fans rejoice
$150
Starting bid
Total estimated value : $280 — 4 tickets for CF Montreal during the regular season at the Saputo Stadium at the game of your choosing for the 2025 season (excluding the game on May 28 2025 - Value $240) — 2 Medium Pizzas at Villeray Pizza - Casual pizzeria serving up a variety of pies & other Italian favourites (value $40)
Family fun in Laval
$100
Starting bid
Total estimated value : $200 — 4 tickets for the Rockets game during the regular 25-26 season at Place Bell at the game of your choosing (Value $150) — $50 gift card at Milestone - contemporary restaurant known for their Bellinis, featuring twists on typical bar & grill offerings.
