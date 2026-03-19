Crestview's School Hoodies

Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Hoodie - Youth Size Medium
$40
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Hoodie - Youth Size Large
$40
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Hoodie - Youth Size X-Large
$40
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Youth Size Medium
$45
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Adult Size Small
$55
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Adult Size XL
$55
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - Adult Size 2XL
$55
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt Black Staff - Adult Size 3XL
$50
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Crestview Black Baseball caps
$10
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