Crestview's School Hoodies

Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.

Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.

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