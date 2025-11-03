Kids Cancer Care Foundation Of Alberta

Hosted by

Kids Cancer Care Foundation Of Alberta

About this event

Cribbage for Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

58 Elizabeth Street

Okotoks, Canada

Team Registration
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

GOLD Sponsorship
$300

SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:
All sponsors receive their logo featured on all promotional material (posters, social media, event signage), recognition during the event

-Display a banner/signage at venue
-social media shout-outs
-Entry for one team into the tournament

SILVER Sponsorship
$200

SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:
All sponsors receive their logo featured on all promotional material (posters, social media, event signage), recognition during the event

-Display a banner/signage at venue
-social media shout-outs

BRONZE Sponsorship
$100

SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:
All sponsors receive their logo featured on all promotional material (posters, social media, event signage), recognition during the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!