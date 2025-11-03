Cribbage for Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:
All sponsors receive their logo featured on all promotional material (posters, social media, event signage), recognition during the event
-Display a banner/signage at venue
-social media shout-outs
-Entry for one team into the tournament
SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:
All sponsors receive their logo featured on all promotional material (posters, social media, event signage), recognition during the event
-Display a banner/signage at venue
-social media shout-outs
SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:
All sponsors receive their logo featured on all promotional material (posters, social media, event signage), recognition during the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!