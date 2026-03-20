The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

Offered by

The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

About this shop

CRMSS Ontario 2026 Merch!

T-shirt (Black, Size: M) item
T-shirt (Black, Size: M)
$30

Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: M

T-shirt (Black, Size: L) item
T-shirt (Black, Size: L)
$30

Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: L

T-shirt (Black, Size: XL) item
T-shirt (Black, Size: XL)
$30

Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: XL

T-shirt (Black, Size: 2XL) item
T-shirt (Black, Size: 2XL)
$30

Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: 2XL

T-shirt (Red, Size: M) item
T-shirt (Red, Size: M)
$30

CRMSS Bingo T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: Red

Size: M

T-shirt (Red, Size: L) item
T-shirt (Red, Size: L)
$30

CRMSS Bingo T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: Red

Size: L

T-shirt (Red, Size: XL) item
T-shirt (Red, Size: XL)
$30

CRMSS Bingo T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: Red

Size: XL

T-shirt (Red, Size: 2XL) item
T-shirt (Red, Size: 2XL)
$30

CRMSS Bingo T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: Red

Size: 2XL

T-shirt (White, Size: M) item
T-shirt (White, Size: M)
$30

"In my polyphony era" T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: White

Size: M

T-shirt (White, Size: L) item
T-shirt (White, Size: L)
$30

"In my polyphony era" T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: White

Size: L

T-shirt (White, Size: XL) item
T-shirt (White, Size: XL)
$30

"In my polyphony era" T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: White

Size: XL

T-shirt (White, Size: 2XL) item
T-shirt (White, Size: 2XL)
$30

"In my polyphony era" T-shirt

Style: Unisex

Colour: White

Size: 2XL

Tote Bag, Hazard Warning! item
Tote Bag, Hazard Warning! item
Tote Bag, Hazard Warning! item
Tote Bag, Hazard Warning!
$30

Large Cotton Bag, 38.1 cm H x 47 cm W

Polyphony "Hazard" warning label

(See close-ups for jokes!)

Tote Bag, CRMSS Bingo! item
Tote Bag, CRMSS Bingo! item
Tote Bag, CRMSS Bingo! item
Tote Bag, CRMSS Bingo!
$30

Large Cotton Bag, 38.1 cm H x 47 cm W

CRMSS Bingo!

(See close-ups for jokes!)

Mug - Renaissance Composers D&D Alignment item
Mug - Renaissance Composers D&D Alignment
$30

Ceramic

354 ml capacity

Plain black t-shirt with red logo item
Plain black t-shirt with red logo
$30

Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: S

Plain black t-shirt with red logo item
Plain black t-shirt with red logo
$30

Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: M

Plain black t-shirt with red logo item
Plain black t-shirt with red logo
$30

Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: L

Plain black t-shirt with red logo item
Plain black t-shirt with red logo
$30

Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: XL

Plain black t-shirt with red logo item
Plain black t-shirt with red logo
$30

Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"

Style: Unisex

Colour: Black

Size: XXL

Put this design on whate'er you want! item
Put this design on whate'er you want!
$30

Please let us know if you'd like this on a t-shirt, or a tote bag, or a hat or a mug... [email protected] or [email protected]

Put this design on whate'er you want! item
Put this design on whate'er you want!
$30

Please let us know if you'd like this on a t-shirt, or a tote bag, or a hat or a mug... [email protected] or [email protected]

Add a donation for The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!