CRMSS Ontario 2026 Merch!

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Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: M
Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: L
Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: XL
Renaissance Composer D&D Alignment Chart.
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: 2XL
CRMSS Bingo T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: Red
Size: M
CRMSS Bingo T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: Red
Size: L
CRMSS Bingo T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: Red
Size: XL
CRMSS Bingo T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: Red
Size: 2XL
"In my polyphony era" T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: White
Size: M
"In my polyphony era" T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: White
Size: L
"In my polyphony era" T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: White
Size: XL
"In my polyphony era" T-shirt
Style: Unisex
Colour: White
Size: 2XL
Large Cotton Bag, 38.1 cm H x 47 cm W
Polyphony "Hazard" warning label
(See close-ups for jokes!)
Large Cotton Bag, 38.1 cm H x 47 cm W
CRMSS Bingo!
(See close-ups for jokes!)
Ceramic
354 ml capacity
Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: S
Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: M
Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: L
Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: XL
Plain black t-shirt with red letters "The Canadian Renaissance Summer Schools"
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Size: XXL
Please let us know if you'd like this on a t-shirt, or a tote bag, or a hat or a mug... [email protected] or [email protected]
Please let us know if you'd like this on a t-shirt, or a tote bag, or a hat or a mug... [email protected] or [email protected]
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