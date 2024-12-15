Crooked Teeth by Danny Ramadan - Book Club

Select this registration type if you would like to buy a copy of the book and attend the book club. You will only pay for the price of the book. Book club participation is a free event.
Select this registration type if you would like to buy a copy of the book and attend the book club. You will only pay for the price of the book. Book club participation is a free event.
Attendance Only
Free
Select this registration type if you have your own copy of the book and would like to attend the book club. Book club participation is a free event.
Select this registration type if you have your own copy of the book and would like to attend the book club. Book club participation is a free event.
Borrow Book + Attendance
Free
Select this registration type if you would like to borrow a copy of the book from the 2SQTBIPOC library and attend the book club. PLEASE NOTE: We have a limited number of copies of the book and will prioritize 2SQTBIPOC for lending.
Select this registration type if you would like to borrow a copy of the book from the 2SQTBIPOC library and attend the book club. PLEASE NOTE: We have a limited number of copies of the book and will prioritize 2SQTBIPOC for lending.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!