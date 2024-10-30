Crow City Barbers's annual raffle 2024

2019 streetglide special
117cc stage 4
High-lift SE8-517
darkhorse MAN-O-WAR motorsprocket
full diamond marine stereo system
saddleman seat
24000km
Total of 400 tickets to be sold. $125 each. Running until all tickets are sold. Shipping will be arranged if winner is not local to the area.
2019 streetglide special
117cc stage 4
High-lift SE8-517
darkhorse MAN-O-WAR motorsprocket
full diamond marine stereo system
saddleman seat
24000km
Total of 400 tickets to be sold. $125 each. Running until all tickets are sold. Shipping will be arranged if winner is not local to the area.
Add a donation for Crow City Barbers
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!