Cry-Baby Adopt an Artist

Offered by
About this shop
Please adopt me; I’m just a little guy trying to survive through the power of coffee, vibes, and questionable dance moves. I can also tune your guitar or your upper traps!
I’m an English student and a writer, and one of my greatest loves is ballet. When I’m not in rehearsals for Cry-Baby, you can find me curled up with a book or rewatching Legally Blonde.
You should adopt me because I can help you develop and foster your class consciousness. I’m a union-side labour lawyer and when I’m not fighting for workers’ rights, I’m usually at the dog park or baking a tasty treat.
At 6'0, I’m easy to spot in a crowd and I can reach all the high‑up things for you. My vibrant social life consists of weekend walks to the farmers market, board game nights and taking pictures of my cat. Adopt me and I’ll happily shower your fur baby pics with the admiration they deserve.
Hey there! Who’s got two thumbs, is 6’2”, and unbelievably humble?
Hugh Jackman… yes… but also me!
Please consider adopting me! I’ll shower you with compliments and take you bowling, where my complete lack of skill will make you feel like a champion. It’s basically a bargain.
Lucas is so silly and tiny, he's just happy to be here. His dream is to live in a hut and grow various types of mushrooms.
You should adopt me because, as a manual osteopath, you can pick my brain anytime to relieve your various aches and pains while I serenade you with musical theatre songs.
When I’m not on stage, I enjoy trying out good cafes, strolling Whyte ave, thrifting, and being a daycare teacher. I also really enjoy movies at the metro or watching them at home on VHS while cooking something in my crockpot :)
I love singing, dancing, and occasionally acting a fool. My sister is my best friend and I live to play with my nieces and nephews!
I bring big character energy and silly dance breaks. I’m pretty low maintenance... however, I care deeply about everything and that can be overwhelming. I come fully house trained, with a variety of skills - including graphic and web design.
I’m a multi disciplinary theatre artist who loves coffee, crafts, and horror movies. I’m very handy around the house, I’ll fix anything! Will I fix it properly? That’s another story.
I was born in Regina, Saskatchewan - the city that rhymes with fun! Cheese is my ABSOLUTE FAVOURITE food. I know my ABC’s and when I grow up, I want to be Lightning McQueen.
"My siblings have been telling me I'm adopted for years, and for the low low price of $100 you can prove them right! Also I can tell you facts about the LRT and the history of Edmonton municipal elections (I promise they're interesting)"
I like staying in and watching a movie or going out for a drink. And probably anything in between. Willing to try new things.
Doesn't matter what we're doing, I will spend the whole time trying to make you laugh.
I love adventures, The Office and dogs. Haha Joking. Those are pretty sick though. Not here for Hookups. Gemini
Theatre nerd living my Jack Kelly dreams. D&D enthusiast. Lover of dangerously steamy fantasy novels. Adopt me and I’ll slay dragons and scenes—preferably in costume. Extra points if you bring snacks.
I love musical directing and long walks on the beach. In my spare time, I watch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and run Uniform Theatre from my couch.
Usually found with soft cheese in my left pocket and crackers in my right. I am a big fan of physical theatre and dance! Ive got jokes. They won't be good but if you adopt me I'll make one up for you!
I love to go on marathon thrift store trips, play dress up and listen to The Wiz. When i'm not doing that, i'm probably cuddling my cats.
I'm glad to be able to expand my horizons of what I can bring to the table of a production. I like to watch weird art! I'm always learning how to make different cocktails and love to share them.
Usually found dancing every chance I get. My days are filled with props, costumes, volunteering with Kin Canada, and teaching Highland dance. My excess of spare time is usually spent thinking about NCIS and Dolly Parton at least as much as the average person.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!