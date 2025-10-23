CS Games 2026

Buy tickets for your teams for a crazy weekend at the CSGames! Maximum 2 teams per university.
Buy tickets for your teams for a crazy weekend at the CSGames! Maximum 2 teams per university.
Retro Team
$500
The Retro team is a unique opportunity to relive the CSGames as a graduate for the 2026 edition! * Enter your own information when answering questions about the team leader, and we will put you in touch with other Retro participants. ** Enter "Team 1" when registering. Teams will be organized if more than 10 people are registered. *** The Retro team cannot win the CS Cup.
The Retro team is a unique opportunity to relive the CSGames as a graduate for the 2026 edition! * Enter your own information when answering questions about the team leader, and we will put you in touch with other Retro participants. ** Enter "Team 1" when registering. Teams will be organized if more than 10 people are registered. *** The Retro team cannot win the CS Cup.
Unlimited Weekend STM card
$16.75
Purchase your weekend transport passes in advance. We will distribute the tickets upon your arrival at the hotel. The passes will be valid from Friday, March 6th at 4 PM to Monday, March 9th at 5 AM.
Purchase your weekend transport passes in advance. We will distribute the tickets upon your arrival at the hotel. The passes will be valid from Friday, March 6th at 4 PM to Monday, March 9th at 5 AM.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!