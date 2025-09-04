Choruses for Christmas: a Sleigh Load of Songs from Canadian Showtime and Capital City Choruses

General Admission





** Note: This ticket is sold through the Zeffy platform. Although it is free to use, Zeffy accepts donations to support the platform and keep it free. You can opt out of contributing.



To opt out:



After you have selected the type and number of tickets you want, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click "Continue".



On the next page, scroll down to the Summary section of your purchase. Click the drop down menu next to “Help keep Zeffy free for Canadian Showtime Chorus!” and select one of the options. If you are opting not to contribute, click Other and enter “0”. **