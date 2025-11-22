CSF Mission's Hats, Heels, and Bowties - Silent Auction
Head piece - fascinator - NWT - 1 of 2
- Ideal for special occasions
- Works well on short hair, all hair types, and all head sizes
- Fascinator with fabric feather and net secured on a comb
- 7 cm long transparent comb
- Head coverage about 12 cm
- Made of butadiene styrene, acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, polypropylene
- Colour - cream
- Brand - Juelz
- Ideal for special occasions
- Works well on short hair, all hair types, and all head sizes
- Fascinator with fabric feather and net secured on a comb
- 7 cm long transparent comb
- Head coverage about 12 cm
- Made of butadiene styrene, acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, polypropylene
- Colour - cream
- Brand - Juelz
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