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CSF Mission

About this event

CSF Mission's Hats, Heels, and Bowties - Silent Auction

Head piece - fascinator - NWT - 1 of 2 item
Head piece - fascinator - NWT - 1 of 2 item
Head piece - fascinator - NWT - 1 of 2
$15

Starting bid

  • Ideal for special occasions
  • Works well on short hair, all hair types, and all head sizes
  • Fascinator with fabric feather and net secured on a comb
  • 7 cm long transparent comb
  • Head coverage about 12 cm
  • Made of butadiene styrene, acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, polypropylene
  • Colour - cream
  • Brand - Juelz

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!